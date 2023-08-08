Carole Joy Tanner, 87, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Aug. 4, 2023.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13th at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO, with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road, Sweetwater, Texas 79556.
Carole was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Lima, Ohio to Don and Ruby (Gunther) Yant. She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science of Piano Performance from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 1958. Carole married the love of her life, Jim E. Tanner, in 1958, after her college graduation and Jim’s honorable discharge from the Army. They raised two children, Allison and Kevin. Carole and Jim moved to Liberty in 1980. Their children also started families and Carole was extremely proud of her three grandchildren, Katrina, Claire and Logan.
She taught piano for 50 years, played the church organ for 40 years and played as a symphony violinist from 1956 to 1996. Carole was a member of the Liberty Handbell Choir of Liberty Methodist and Second Baptist Church. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota-the National Music Fraternity, the National Guild of Piano Teachers and the American Guild of Organists. Carole was also a member of the DAR since 2004. She was an excellent seamstress and was recognized in the paper for her work with the Wounded Warrior Project.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ruby Yant; and her in-laws, Louise Williams and Rodney Tanner.
Carole is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jim Tanner; her children, Allison Tanner (Jeff Scott), and Kevin Tanner (Jaime); her grandchildren, Katrina Godfrey (Joaquín Fernández Campo) and their son, Noah Fernández Godfrey, Claire Godfrey, and Logan Tanner; her sister, Donna Hendrickson; her sister-in-law, Karen Matheson; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Condolences for Carole’s family may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.