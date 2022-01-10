Carole S. Hendrix, 83, of Kearney, MO passed away January 5, 2022, in Lebanon, Missouri. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Fry, Bross & Spidle Funeral home in Kearney, Missouri. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm January 11th at Fry, Bross & Spidle Funeral home.
Mrs. Hendrix was born September 21, 1938, in Lockwood, Missouri. Before teaching in Lockwood and Ava, Missouri, she was a missionary in Bolivia. Carole taught fourth grade, extended day kindergarten and specialized reading in Holt, Missouri. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of Lydia's Sewers through First Baptist Church of Kearney, Missouri. During her free time, Carole could be found gardening, baking and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by Harold and Maggie Mammen (parents), Rick Mammen (brother) and Victoria Gray (sister).
Survivors include Ron Hendrix (husband), Linda Myers (daughter), Dan Hendrix (son), 4 grandchildren (Ashlynn, Keaton, Brennan and Andrew), Lawrence Mamman (brother) and Joyce Mammen (sister).
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Rio Grande Bible Institute radio broadcast, or Our Daily Bread.
