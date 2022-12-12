Carolyn Adair Smith, 76, of Holt, MO passed away December 9, 2022. She was born November 2, 1946. Her parents were Harold and Evelyn (Henson) Wright. She graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, MO and studied at the University of Missouri and Dickinson Business College. On October 3, 1981 she was united in marriage to Bruce Smith. After their marriage, they lived on the family farm in Holt, where they made their home.

Carolyn supported and participated in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life and was a friend of Bill. She loved all animals, but especially dogs, horses and llamas. She was a great storyteller, an avid walker, a lover of music and sports cars. She was a member of the Arley Methodist Church and believer in Jesus Christ.

