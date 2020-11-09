Carroll “Red” Arnold Harmeyer, 84 of Smithville, MO passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
Preceded in death by daughter Judy Hill; son Craig Harmeyer.
Survived by wife Lois Harmeyer; son Brad (Jennifer) Harmeyer; step-daughters Dianne (Mike) Tompkins and Angie Cornish.
Rosary: 6 p.m. Visitation following until 8 p.m. Thurs, Nov 12 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Fri Nov 13 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.