Catherine C. (Hoke) Gregg
Catherine, 91, of Smithville, MO passed away July 13, 2020. She married, Elmer Hoke in 1947 until his death in 1977. Later she married, Raymond Gregg and were together many years until his passing in 1999.
Catherine’s greatest joy was being called mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Ann and her brother, Carl.
She is survived by her children, James (Kathy), Barbara Wade, Diana Noland, Wanda Jarvis, Mary Head, Patricia Head, and Janice Hoke; her brother, Charles Moses of Chesapeake, VA; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Catherine was born in Norfolk, VA and moved to KC, MO in 1948, later making Smithville their home, where they raised their children.
She was a member of the Smithville Methodist Church where she was part of the Tuesday Prayer Group and the Churches Bible School, she was involved in her children’s school activities and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years she also she enjoyed crafts, sewing, and embroidery.
The family would like to thank all of Catherine’s wonderful neighbors and church family for always helping her and loving her as one of their own.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NorthCare Hospice House (2800 Clay Edwards Dr NKC, MO 64116).
Arrangements: White Chapel 816-452-8419
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.