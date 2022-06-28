On Friday, June 24th, 2022, Cathy Lowe, loving & vibrant wife & mother of 2, went home to Jesus at the age of 57 from complications of ALS.
A memorial visitation will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, with memorial service following at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions to ALS Foundation.
Cathy was born on July 23, 1964, in Kansas City, MO, to parents Robert L. and Patricia O. Patterson. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1982. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from William Jewell College in 1989. She completed her Biblical Counseling in 2011, and in 2015, she received her Certificate of Ordination as a Christian Minister.
On August 4,1984, she married her best friend and love of her life, Steve Lowe. They raised two beautiful children, Stefanie and Barrett.
Cathy did a myriad of jobs and ministries. She loved ministering to the women at the Chillicothe Women’s Correctional Facility as part of Beauty for Ashes re-entry program. More than anything, Cathy loved being the wife of Steve and a mother to Stefanie and Barrett.
Cathy was passionate about learning and sharing the Word of God. She enjoyed music, sports, cooking for her family, hiking, biking, running, gardening and bird watching amongst many other things. She would talk to anyone and became the confidante and mentor for many.
Cathy loved life big and her family even bigger. She lived her life with humor. She fiercely protected the ones she loved.
Cathy was strong in every aspect of her life and never quit on people or life.
Cathy’s love for Jesus and life has not come to an end with her passing, her legacy will continue on through the many lives she has touched.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Stefanie and Barrett; brothers, Todd (Leslie) Patterson, Adam (Jen) Patterson; sister, Sandra (Joe) Claypool; niece, Kinley DeWitt; and nephews Trent and Colton Dewitt.
To know Cathy was to be blessed.
