Cecil W. Lovett, Jr.
1933-2021
Kearney, MO: Cecil W. Lovett Jr., 88, Kearney, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. Cecil was born February 28, 1933, in Blythedale, Missouri, the third child of Lola Mae (Bell) and Cecil Wilson Lovett. He attended schools in the communities of St. Joseph, and Blythedale, Missouri and Topeka, Kansas. He graduated in 1951 from Blythedale High School, Blythedale, Missouri.
On Aug. 18, 1957, he married “the most beautiful girl,” Colleen Rue Jean Riley, at the First Christian Church (DoC) in Eagleville, Missouri. They had four daughters: Teresa Brent, Loni Collins (Steve), Annette Hatton (Kevin) and Cie Cascone (Scott).
In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a builder in the construction battalion unit (Sea Bees). Cecil completed his education while serving in the Navy achieving his Civil Engineering designation and reaching the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-04). He served with distinction in both the Korean Conflict and two back-to-back tours of duty in Vietnam. In addition, Cecil served as a member of the White House staff at Camp David under Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. Cecil retired from the Navy in 1979 after serving his country honorably and with dedication for over 27 years.
Following his Navy retirement, Cecil worked for Clay County as their Public Works Officer during the construction of the Justice and Detention Center and procured the site for the county airport. He later worked as Project Manager for the KCTA during the construction of new transportation facilities in Kansas City. He and Rue also worked together to open Cecil Lovett and Associates Real Estate, LLC., currently operated as an independent office of Reece-Nichols.
Cecil was a member of the American Public Works Society (APWS), a leader and lifetime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, a supporter of Common Sense for Common People, the American Legion, and a card-carrying member of the NRA. Cecil enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life and shared his passion with his daughters and grandchildren. He had a strong faith having been raised in the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, later becoming a member of the First Christian Church (DoC) in Kearney, MO. During his life, Cecil served as Deacon, Elder, and in various leadership roles in non-denominational, United Methodist, and the Christian (DoC) churches.
Cecil led a rich life filled with adventure. He never backed down from a challenge and he did life his way, on his terms. He loved fiercely. He never failed to say how very important Rue was as his lifelong love, wife, and partner. He had a strong hand in raising four totally independent and capable daughters, often to his own chagrin, and he loved God, the United States of America and family – in that order - and never apologized for it. He led by example and never took a day of life for granted. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was proud of each one of them and thrilled when they came to visit.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws, Darryl and Doris Riley; his sister, Virginia L. Shain, and brother, Karl W. Lovett and two brothers-in-law, Delbert Shain and Garland Beeson.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 64 years, Rue; daughters, Teresa Brent, Loni Collins (Steve), Annette Hatton (Kevin) all of Kearney, Missouri and Cie Cascone (Scott) of Gardner, Kansas; grandchildren, Ryan Collins (Miranda), Ozark, Missouri, Derek Collins (Crystal), Kearney, Missouri, Chris Brent (Michelle) Topeka, Kansas, Nic Brent (Ellie), Kansas City, Missouri, Andrea Hatton, Liberty, Missouri, Jennifer Hatton (Andrei), Kearney, Missouri, J.T. Spaeth (Kellianne) Kansas City, Missouri, Riley Spaeth (Dakota) and Braeden Hughes, Gardner, Kansas; great grandchildren, Adrian Collins, Ali Collins, Zoe Collins, Liam Collins, Corbin Collins, Keira Hatton, Elijah Shoemaker, Autumn Saveluc, and Nora Brent. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Adene Beeson, Cameron, Missouri, his sister-in-law, Joy Lovett, Lamar, Texas, his nieces and nephews and many friends. Last, but certainly not least, his loyal companion and support dog, Jessie.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the First Christian Church, 2151 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, MO 64060 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Kearney Fire Department and/or the First Christian Church of Kearney in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.