Charles D. Hitchborn, of Smithville, MO., passed away on January 20, 2023. He was 92 years old.
He was born in Kansas City, MO., and attended school there where he graduated from Central High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War as a Mortar Gunner and Sniper. He served in the military for 23 years, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. His decorations include the Bronze Star with V, three Purple Hearts, Korean Medal with 3 battle stars, Combat Action Ribbon and 6 Presidential Unit Citations. He was an Expert Rifleman, and Expert Pistol Shot, and earned several shooting awards while in the Marines. Chuck also retired from Ford Motor Company in 1987, after serving 22 years in supervisory positions at the Claycomo Assembly plant.
After retirement, he and his wife moved to Arrowhead, Colorado for several years where he became involved in public service as a councilman and vice Ppresident of the Board of Directors. After returning to Missouri, and settling in Smithville, he was elected and served three terms on the Board of Aldermen and was ultimately elected to Mayor for two terms.
Chuck married the love of his life, Joan Marie Hunter, in 1952 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing. He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Scadlock of South Jordan, Utah, and a son, Scott Hitchborn of Kansas City- North, five grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan. Chuck loved sports and participated in football and track in high school and also on military service teams. He liked to hunt and target shoot competitively and earned many awards with a rifle, pistol, and shotgun. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Chuck was named Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary and founded the Student of the Month program for the Smithville Rotary Club, was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. He was a life member of the VFW, Purple Heart Ass’n., American Legion, DAV, Korean War Veteran’s Ass’n., Smithville Schools Foundation Board and was a Red Coater with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a member of the Gladstone VFW Funeral Honor Guard Team and participated in over 400 military funerals in and around Kansas City and Northern Missouri. He was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed making quilts for his family and friends. Requests for his quilts caused him to open a small business called “Hitch’s Stitches,” and he donated many quilts for worthy causes and fundraising events.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, with a graveside service to follow at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. He will be laid to rest with military honors following funeral services.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.