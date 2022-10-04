Charles Henry “Hank” Sims, born on February 25, 1943, in Smithville, Missouri, a recent resident of Haines City, Florida, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 in Mississippi while traveling to visit friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Burke Sims; three children, Victoria Sims Duncan of Emmett, Idaho, Kelly Sims Marshall of Midlothian, Virginia and Chad Michael Sims of North Padre Island, Texas. He is also survived by his five adored grandchildren; his sister, Lora Etta Rainey; his brother, Lester Daniel Sims; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sims; and his parents, Lee and Edith Sims.
The family will plan a private celebration of life at a later date.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.