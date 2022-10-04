Charles Henry “Hank” Sims, born on February 25, 1943, in Smithville, Missouri, a recent resident of Haines City, Florida, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 in Mississippi while traveling to visit friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Burke Sims; three children, Victoria Sims Duncan of Emmett, Idaho, Kelly Sims Marshall of Midlothian, Virginia and Chad Michael Sims of North Padre Island, Texas. He is also survived by his five adored grandchildren; his sister, Lora Etta Rainey; his brother, Lester Daniel Sims; and many other family members.

