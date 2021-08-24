Charles Henry Sevier, III, known as “Chuck,” 67, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 23, 2021 at Liberty Hospital after a very brief illness.
Chuck was born on Jan. 27, 1954, to Robert F. Sevier and Claire B. Sevier of Liberty. Chuck was a lifelong resident of Clay County, Missouri, and attended Liberty Public Schools before joining Vocational Services, Inc. in 1970. Chuck enjoined working at VSI for 51 years.
After living with his parents, Chuck became a resident of Concerned Care, Inc., which merged with other residential organizations to become Life Unlimited, Inc., in Liberty. Life Unlimited provided Chuck with a residential home, recreational opportunities, and an active lifestyle.
Chuck was compassionate, kind, and always willing to help others. He enjoyed participating in local bowl-a-thons, riding horses at the Therapeutic Riding Academy in Kearney, Missouri, dining at Cascone’s with his family, and eating ice cream late at night at his residence. He especially loved to travel nationally and internationally with staff and his family.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his brother, Robert T. Sevier, and sister-in-law, Cindy Sevier of Liberty; his sister, Linda Craig of Osage Beach, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. Chuck will be missed by his many friends and family.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services for Chuck will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty. Fond memories of Chuck and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com. Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home in Liberty, MO 816-781-2000.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be mailed to Life Unlimited, Inc., 2395 Manor Way, Liberty, MO 64068, or to Vocational Services, Inc., 905 Kent, Liberty, MO 64068.
