Charles Lee Still, 88, of Kirksville formerly of Holt, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on December 17, 2022. Charlie is now rejoined with his beloved wife Anna in Heaven.

Charlie was born in Cainesville, Missouri on October 9, 1934 to Hubert and Glendola (Booth) Still. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Anna, in 2017. He had four siblings, Mildred, John, Susie and Gladys who also preceded him in death.

