Charles Lee Still, 88, of Kirksville formerly of Holt, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on December 17, 2022. Charlie is now rejoined with his beloved wife Anna in Heaven.
Charlie was born in Cainesville, Missouri on October 9, 1934 to Hubert and Glendola (Booth) Still. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Anna, in 2017. He had four siblings, Mildred, John, Susie and Gladys who also preceded him in death.
Charlie is survived by his five children, Annie Madsen (Jimmy), Susie Reineke (Ronnie), Harold Still (Pam), Camille Houghton (Rich) and Chrissy Morford.
Charlie’s greatest joy was his numerous dogs and cats during his lifetime and his four grandchildren, Madeline, Ricky, Clara and Katie.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all loved him unconditionally.
Charlie graduated from Laredo Missouri High School in 1952 and joined the United States Air Force and then the United States Army. While serving in the military in Frankfurt, Germany, Charlie met and married the love of his life Anna (Lange) of Rollshausen, Germany.
After leaving the service in Frankfurt in 1962 Charlie, Anna and their two oldest daughters settled in Los Angeles, California where he began his career with NASA. Leaving California, Charlie and family moved to Picayune, Mississippi where he continued his career with NASA. While in Mississippi, Charlie was awarded NASA’s Silver Snoopy award for excellence in service. After the shutdown of the APOLLO Space Program in the early 1970s, Charlie and family moved to Holt, Missouri where he started a new career with Kansas City Power and Light. Charlie retired from KCP&L in 1994.
Charlie loved gardening, growing a fabulous garden every year was one of his proudest accomplishments. He also loved fishing, playing bridge, stamp collecting and coin collecting, which he loved to share with his grandchildren. Charlie also loved traveling with his family and aviation and was an avid airplane watcher.
There will be no service, as were his wishes. A small private family gathering at the gravesite in Cainesville, Missouri is planned for a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Adair County Humane Society, Hospice of Northeast Missouri and/or Church of the Nazarene, Kirksville, Missouri.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.