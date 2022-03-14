Charles Mark Hayden, Aug 16, 1960 to Feb 6, 2022.
Graveside service and burial: March 19, 2022, Piggott, AR, Piggott Cemetery, officiated by Rev Joe Cole.
Mark was born in Independence, MO, to Charles and Lynda Hayden. The family moved to Liberty, MO when Mark was 10. He graduated from Liberty HS in 1978. Mark enlisted in the Air Force in 1984 and worked on the aircrafts. He lived in San Francisco for the past 30-plus years. Mark had a love for music and played the piano beautifully, he also enjoyed long walks along the coast and spending time with friends. He will be greatly missed by his father, Charles; brother, Andrew and wife Teresa; nephews, Joshua and Michael; niece, Anna; and close friends from The Claver House, San Francisco.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.