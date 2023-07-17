Charles Melvin “Charlie” Largent, 72, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 12, 2023.

Charlie was born June 2, 1951, in Independence, MO, the second of four children of Wilbur Melvin “Bill” Largent, Jr. and Kathleen Irene (White) Largent. His father preceded him in death on February 1 of this year. Charlie graduated from Southwest High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Linda Ann Aldrich on June 12, 1981, at Second Baptist Church in Liberty. Charlie retired from UPS.

