Charles Melvin “Charlie” Largent, 72, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 12, 2023.
Charlie was born June 2, 1951, in Independence, MO, the second of four children of Wilbur Melvin “Bill” Largent, Jr. and Kathleen Irene (White) Largent. His father preceded him in death on February 1 of this year. Charlie graduated from Southwest High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Linda Ann Aldrich on June 12, 1981, at Second Baptist Church in Liberty. Charlie retired from UPS.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda; his mother, Irene Largent; his son, Christopher Charles Largent; grandchildren, Kaylee and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Kleo; siblings, Kathleen Stewart, Susan Lloyd (Clayton) and John Largent (Jamie); as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Charlie’s life at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at Second Baptist Church, 300 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO 64068. Private burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials are suggested to Second Baptist Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
