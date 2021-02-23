Charles Lloyd Shearer, 91, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1929, in rural Clinton County, MO. He served in the US Army during the Korean war. Pete's career with General Motors at Fairfax spanned 35+ years before he retired in 1985. He was a member of UAW Local 31.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Belle (Dennis) and Charles Quinn; his wife of 60 years, Violet (Coe) Shearer; three sisters and three brothers. He leaves three children, Lee Shearer (Connie), Nancy Maloney (Jeff) and Chuck Shearer; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Fran Quinn, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
