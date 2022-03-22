Charlotte was born September 14, 1921, to James and Louise (Sorrell) Wilson in Kansas City, Kansas.
Charlotte married Roy Fleming on June 14, 1938. They had 6 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 stepgrandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren.
Charlotte worked out of the home at Montgomery Wards as a department manager where she helped open their Blue Ridge Mall store. She also worked for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. Later she and her husband moved to Arkansas, returning to the area in 1980. After moving back from Arkansas, she attended school and received her CNA and eventually retired from Spelman/St Luke's in Smithville. After retirement, she volunteered at the hospital in the gift shop and received several recognitions for the many hours she put in as a volunteer. She loved to do needlework and was known for her crochet and embroidery work.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Roy H. Fleming; son, Robert H. Fleming; daughter, Sharon Fleming Brown Nolan; and 10 siblings.
Charlotte is survived by daughter-in-law, Ruth (Harpole) Fleming; and daughters, Charlotte (Gary) Montgomery, Carolyn (Bill) Rider, Helen Frances (Larry) Morgan and Karen (Kenny) Wingerter; grandchildren, Pam (Bobby) Lowe, Robin Young, Richard (Diane) Montgomery, Cindy (Guy) Carter, Scott (Bridget) Rider, Teri (Dana) Rider, Petra (Scot) Kline, Tracy Brown Hopkins and Danny Brown; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234.
