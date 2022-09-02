Charlotte Warren, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend died August 24, 2022.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Muriel Harrold; brother, Roger Harrold; and sister-in-law, Teresa Harrold.
Survivors include nieces and nephew, Julie Harrold (Ted Peck), Scott Harrold (Karen), Elizabeth O’Toner (Eric); great-nieces and great-nephews, Megan, Adam, Cassidy, Collin and Leah; and her beloved dog, Gigi.
Charlotte grew up in Coshocton, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University. Her love of languages and travel grew from study abroad in France and two years of service as a flight attendant for TWA. She traveled the world with family and friends, often serving as guide and interpreter. Charlotte shared her gift and love of languages teaching French, Spanish and German to junior high and middle school students in the North Kansas City School District (32 years), and teaching French to adults in the community education program (25 years). She retired in 1999 and enjoyed traveling and taking care of Gigi.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Community Center (1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty, MO). Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
