Charlotte Nance Newell (73) passed away on June 14, 2021 in Hospice Care at Liberty Hospital.
Charlotte found great joy in reading, spending time with friends and grandkids. She was a KC sports fan, an animal lover and passionate about taking pictures.
Born June 23, 1947 in Smithville MO, Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Willard David and Nina Norris Payton and her sister Elizabeth Blackwell.
Survivors include her 3 children, Micah Newell, Monica Van Bussum, and Matthew Newell and her 7 grandchildren, Ida, Shiloh, Isaac, Violet, Darcy, Evelyn, and Nora.
