Cheryl Colt
7/25/1947-10/1/2021
Cheryl Colt, 74 years of Trimble, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Friday July 25, 1947, in Cameron, the daughter of the late William and the late Marge (Osborn) Paisley. Cheryl Paisley married Dan Colt on May 9, 1992, in Liberty, MO. They were married 29 years.
Cheryl was known by many for her famous “Colored Cup," she didn’t go many places without it. Mowing the lawn was her thing and somehow she had a unique ability to successfully break something on the lawn mower nearly every time she used it; and of course, claimed she didn’t know what happened. However, we all knew the culprit; she would plow over anything in her way. Cheryl was loving in her own unique way. She would come across as tough and defensive, and would put you in your place if you challenged her. Yet, she had a great fear of many things.
Electricity, including something as simple as changing a light bulb; propane, the smell would send her into a panic; gas might blow up and cause a fire, and god forbid a tornado was coming ……, she was the first one to the basement in a panic; with any and all safety devices in hand. Her personality was one that came filled with infectious unfiltered comments layered in sarcasm. She was quick and witty; her smile and laugh would light up the room. She lived life with a “no cares given” attitude. If you didn’t like what she was doing, you could bet you would hear her famous line, “I don’t give a rat’s ass."
She loved spending time with what she called her “Critters” (horses, dogs, barn cats). She has had a passion for horse riding for years. She showed horses and barrel raced back in her early days. She and Dan took vacations to Colorado, her favorite spot, for 20 years to trail ride. Stray animals always seemed to find their way to her doorstep; and she didn’t have the heart to send them away. She would complain that another animal appeared, but she always fell in love with them and spoiled them till their dying days. Her entire world has revolved around Josie, their dog, who already misses her very much. Cheryl loved to people watch and always had a clever comment, oftentimes stating that “It is too bad they can’t all be a 'queen' like me!.
Ha ha, she was a “queen." It was her world and we all lived in it. Our world has been forever changed, and we will miss her dearly. She is at rest and at peace with all her past “Critters," looking at all of us saying “Jeeeezzzzzzz …… Don’t cry for me, mix yourself a cocktail and have a party!”
Cheryl is survived by husband, Dan Colt; two daughters, Mendy Flanagan & husband John of Kansas City, MO, and Tammy Hopkins, Kansas City, MO; father-in-law, Robert Colt, Lawson, MO; sister- and brother-in-law, Steve & Nancy Mease, Kansas City, MO; niece and nephew, Jessica and Mathew Mease; grandkids, Morgan Stout, Quinten Glazier, Alicia Miller, Kelsey Hopkins; great-grandkids, Kenadie and Cooper Miller; godmother, Christine Foxworthy; godsister, Christi Biggerstaff; and her beloved dog, Josie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marge (Osborn) Hangley & William Paisley; stepfather, John Hangley; cousins, Johnny Stenson and Jack Osborn; mother-in-law, Janet Colt; godfather, Loren Foxworthy; and many “Critters."
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Better In The Saddle, PO Box264, Kearney, MO 64060.
