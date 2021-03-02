Cheryl M. Howell
9/4/1946-2/25/2021
Cheryl Margaret Howell (McCunn), 74, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 at Liberty Hospital.
Visitation: 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, Funeral service: 3:30 p.m. at Northern Hills Baptist Church, 17211 NE 180th St, Holt, MO 64048. Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney 816-903-8888.
