Chris Wayne Rauchle ,56, of Kearney, Missouri passed away on July 7th, 2023. A lifelong resident, he was born to Chris and Marilyn Rauchle on February 11th, 1967. He graduated Kearney High School with two scholarships for wrestling and football.

Chris loved hunting, fishing and anything that included shooting or using his bow more than anything. He also loved taking apart and fixing things. He would get more excited about his children’s school projects than they would. Chris was also a big prankster and goofball. He enjoyed scaring people or just making people laugh.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.