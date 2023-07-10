Chris Wayne Rauchle ,56, of Kearney, Missouri passed away on July 7th, 2023. A lifelong resident, he was born to Chris and Marilyn Rauchle on February 11th, 1967. He graduated Kearney High School with two scholarships for wrestling and football.
Chris loved hunting, fishing and anything that included shooting or using his bow more than anything. He also loved taking apart and fixing things. He would get more excited about his children’s school projects than they would. Chris was also a big prankster and goofball. He enjoyed scaring people or just making people laugh.
Chris is survived by his father, Chris Rauchle; stepmother, Georgia Rauchle; sister, Christina Rauchle; along with his 3 children, Kristopher (Sandy) Rauchle, Mercedes (David) McKinney and youngest Zachary Rauchle; and two grandchildren, Brayden McKinney and Lilian Rauchle.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Marilyn Rauchle; uncle, Charles Rauchle; aunt, Helen Rauchle; grandparents, Christian and Irene Rauchle along with Donald and Dorothy Proffitt.
Funeral services will be held at Arley United Methodist Church in Kearney, Missouri on July 17th, 2023, 17122 County Rd C.
Visitation will be from 10a-11a followed by the service at 11a.
