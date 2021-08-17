Christina “Chris” Clampitt, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2021, after a car accident. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 10 a.m.- noon Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Chris was born April 5, 1955 in Independence, MO to Elmer and Sylvia (Bagby) Clampitt. She graduated from Platte City High School. Chris started waitressing and restaurant management. She also owned her own cleaning business, Crystal Clean, for many years, and also cleaned at Liberty Hospital. Her son Cody Allnutt was born while living in Smithville. Chris has been in a relationship with Michael Landes since 2001. She loved riding horses, gardening and flowers, and doing things for others. Chris had a generous and kind heart and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Elmer Clampitt; and her mother Sylvia Hughey; her aunt, Shirley Bagby; and her cousins, Steve and Derry Hoffman.
Chris is survived by her significant other, Michael Landes; her son, Cody Allnut; her sisters, Tina LePlatt (Terry), and Anetika Pollard (Chris); her brothers, Reuben Albrecht, and J.B. Albrecht; her step-mother, Jane Clampitt; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Chris may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.