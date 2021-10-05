Christina “Chris” Clampitt, 66, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2021, after a car accident.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Wednesday, October 13 from 10:00am-noon at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.