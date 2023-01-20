Christine May (Oshel) Girvin, 91, of Liberty, MO, passed away January 18, 2023, at home with loved ones at her side.
Christine was born December 23, 1931, in Topeka, KS, one of eight children of Boyd and Gwendolyn (Anno) Oshel. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Girvin on September 1, 1951, and they were blessed with two sons, Robert Kim and David Wayne.
Christine was a member of South Liberty Baptist Church. Her passions included quilting and giving her creations away to those she loved, league bowling until the age of 90, and painting beautiful works of art.
Along with her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her great grandson, Waylynn Kirby, four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Robert “Bob” Girvin; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Shirley Girvin, and David and Sharon Girvin; grandchildren, Christine Girvin, Nicole Hulbert, Crystal Richmond, Rachel Kirby and Robert Girvin; 11 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A service celebrating Christine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Private interment at Glenridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
