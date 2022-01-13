Christopher Raleigh Wolverton, age 61, of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Sunday morning, January 9th, 2022, at his home.
Chris was born on March 29, 1960, the son of Louis and Anna Irene (Thoresen) Wolverton in Des Moines, IA. He grew up in Kansas City and was a 1978 graduate of Kearney High School. Chris was a martial arts instructor and dance instructor at Arthur Murray's. He lived most of his adult life in Holt, until moving to Excelsior Springs in 2013. In 1985, Chris suffered a head injury and he required continuous care for the rest of his life. He studied the Bible and had a relationship with Jesus. Christ enjoyed working on cars and engines, listening to music and playing the piano. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Charles Gaul; brother, Louis Wolverton, Jr; sister, Mary Wolverton and uncle, Harold Thoresen.
Survivors include: his siblings, Druscha (Bruce) Kincaid, Elyse (John) Finocchio, Valerie Schmidt, Rebecca (Sean) McGurn, Robert (Pam) Wolverton, and Carrie (Jeff) Mentink. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other extended family members also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater KC in care of the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held later this spring. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at stithfamilyfunerals.com.
