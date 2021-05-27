Christopher Todd Ferrell, 51, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away May 21, 2021. Chris was a 1988 graduate of Kearney High School and continued his education at Central Missouri State, where he obtained a master's degree in safety management. Chris worked for Ford Motor Company for 25 years.
Chris is survived by his wife Lisa and daughter Kaylen; his father Bob Ferrell (Sandy); mother Linda (Petty) Ferrell; brother Adam Ferrell (Chrystan) and four nephews.
Services will be held June 4, 2021 at Charter Funerals, 77 NE 72nd St. Gladstone, MO 64118. The visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the playground revitalization at Providence Baptist Church 12206 N Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64167
