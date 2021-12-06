Clay Bryan Gibson
Oct. 7, 1963 - Nov. 25, 2021
Clay left this world on Nov. 25, 2021, at the age of 58. He was an amazing and devoted husband, a dedicated and reliable dad, and an enthusiastic and proud grandpa. He had a personal relationship with God, and although we are rejoicing with the angels, we are also mourning the huge gaping hole in our hearts and lives.
Words alone cannot express how much he will be missed. He made a tremendous impact on those that knew him, and many more that never knew the source of their blessing. It's impossible to write something that does justice to the man that was Clay Gibson.
Clay was so much more than a "lifelong resident of Kearney." He was dedicated to his community in so many lasting and tangible ways. School board, coaching kids' sports leagues, running the church basketball league, philanthropy... those are some of the "things" he did. What makes the difference is the heart he put in to everything he did.
He poured his heart into his family. He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 22 years, Suzy. He was so proud of the adults their children have become. He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Shauna Gibson. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Tyler Brittingham. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Janel and Cole Bengtson. He leaves behind 9 precious and cherished grandchildren: Bailey, Taya, Sadie, Kenna, Noah, Kaulder, Brooklyn, Halle, and Annabelle. He was a very "hands on" grandpa, and spent so much time with them all. He has left them a legacy of love. He also leaves behind a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Jill, whom he loved as parents, and by whom he was loved as a son. There's nothing Clay wouldn't have done for them, or his grandchildren, or his children, or his wife. They all felt his love, and could depend on it. There is no earthly way to describe how much he loved these people, and how much they love Clay.
This list wouldn't be complete, for Clay, without saying he also leaves behind 3 dogs: one-eyed Libby, his faithful hunting dog; Penny, whom he trusted to protect Suzy and the grandkids; and little Birdie, whom he trusted to soothe Suzy's heart.
Clay greets many in Heaven, including his dad, Max, with whom he had a very special relationship. Clay has been looking forward to that reunion for almost 12 years. Clay's cousin wrote that Clay "was a man of character and integrity, like his dad, Max." There would have been no higher compliment to Clay.
Clay worked his whole life. He graduated from Missouri Western State College, and continued learning how to do anything and everything he set his mind to. Clay was a business owner, in the hands-on, "give it everything you've got" way that he lived life. Everything he touched was multiplied through his careful consideration, seeking wise counsel when needed, and with patient deliberation.
One of his most precious jobs was working with his dad, Max. Those were years that both he and his dad loved. It takes a very special relationship, and mutual respect, to be able to work together with family. Clay also became part of the family paint business his father-in-law owns and ran, and although Clay knew nothing about chemicals, he just picked up the ball and ran with it. He was remarkable.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at Grace Community Church in Smithville.
In lieu of flowers, please follow your heart to support one of these organizations: Grace Community Church; The Lowery's, Missionaries to Thailand; Pheasants Forever; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; Ducks Unlimited; AWPGA Rescue Program; The Family Support Fund at Children's Mercy; Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
God is good, and merciful, and loving. All the time.
In every way, may Clay's passing bring glory to God. Clay knew that it was exactly and completely the plan God had for him. Clay knew "to live is Christ and to die is gain." -Philippians 1:21 NIV
