Clayton Lee Briscoe, 48, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Dighton Marler Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Dighton Marler Funeral Home in Stillwater. Interment will follow at Glencoe South Cemetery in Glencoe, Oklahoma.
Clayton was born on March 11, 1973, in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Eldon Leroy and Carla Nan Briscoe. Clayton grew in in Kansas City and went to Ray-Pec High School. He then attended Oklahoma State University as an art major.
Clayton had a green thumb and loved his paints. He loved watching movies and spent many years in sales, which he exceled at. He never knew a stranger and was never short on his opinions.
Clayton is preceded in death by his wife Rachel Briscoe, his father Eldon Briscoe, and his siblings, Austin Briscoe, Lindsay Briscoe and Cody Luster.
Clayton is survived by his mother, Carla Nan Coit, his stepmother Tonya Fritchman, his siblings, Holly Ford, Amanda Briscoe, Caylin Briscoe, Joe Luster, Brandon Briscoe, Lesley Shull and stepbrother Walker Fritchman. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Shyanne Shull, Moriah Fuimaono, Zailin Briscoe, Milo Briscoe, Scarlet Ford and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family via an online guestbook at www.dightonmarler.com.
