Cleta Roy, 90, of Smithville, MO, passed away March 4, 2021.
Cleta is survived by her son, David Roy and wife Carol; daughter, Deborah Gilsdorf and husband Ben; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private family graveside services will be held at Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
