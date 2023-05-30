On May 25, 2023, Clifton ‘Ed’ Collins, age 91, joined Roberta, his wife of 60 years; and Marva, their daughter, in Paradise. With family by his bedside, he passed peacefully in Liberty, the city he called home for 63 years.
Surviving family includes: Rob and Rick Collins (sons) and their wives Lynne and Melissa; Chet Owen (son-in-law) and his wife Barb, Dawn Haddock (great-niece) and Jenny McGee, both raised as daughters; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren. Ed and Roberta also fostered 28 children through Clay County DFS.
Ed was always happiest when in service to others. He served his country for 18 years, both in the U.S. Air Force (10 years) and the Army Reserve (8 years). He served his city as a police officer for 30 years, 21 of those as chief of police. Following retirement, he sat on the city council, representing his ward. He served in his churches as a deacon, treasurer and sometimes even as a carpenter. He served his neighbors, providing transportation, food and a helping hand whenever possible. He taught Criminal Justice classes at William Jewell College in their night division.
He learned to relax a bit after he quit driving and looked forward to his Tuesday chess matches with his friend Bill Moses. (Bill won the majority of those games). He was quite proud of his selection and traveling to Washington, D.C. as part of the military Honor Flight. He was a voracious reader once he discovered the wonders of Kindle.
Before his passing, he stated several times: “It’s OK to miss me, but don’t you dare grieve for me. I’ll be where I’m supposed to be.”
Visitation will be held at Chandler Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2nd followed by service at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be at White Chapel cemetery in Gladstone at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3rd, following a 12 p.m. procession from Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home in Liberty.
