On May 25, 2023, Clifton ‘Ed’ Collins, age 91, joined Roberta, his wife of 60 years; and Marva, their daughter, in Paradise. With family by his bedside, he passed peacefully in Liberty, the city he called home for 63 years.

Surviving family includes: Rob and Rick Collins (sons) and their wives Lynne and Melissa; Chet Owen (son-in-law) and his wife Barb, Dawn Haddock (great-niece) and Jenny McGee, both raised as daughters; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren. Ed and Roberta also fostered 28 children through Clay County DFS.

