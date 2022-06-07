Connie M. Kenaga
November 22, 1936 – May 26, 2022
Connie M. Kenaga, a longtime resident of Richmond, left to be with the Lord.
She leaves behind her son, Keith (Tracy); and grandsons, Colten and Dillon; daughter, Pam; and granddaughters, Amber and Heather; and several great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Ayers (Bobbie) and sons.
Connie was born to Arthur and Florence Ayers. She was proceeded in death by Paul Kenaga and parents. No service is planned at this time.
