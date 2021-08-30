Connie (Williams) Ronan, a 69-year-old Liberty, MO resident, passed away on August 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. Her 2-year fight with Lymphoma came to an end after complications from a stem cell transplant. Throughout her treatments, Connie remained optimistic, determined and courageous.
Connie was born on December 5, 1951, in Trenton, MO, the daughter of Bob and Frances (Foster) Williams. She worked as a Special Education Teacher/Coordinator. Connie was greatly respected for her quiet demeanor, knowledge and dedication to her students. She enjoyed reading, traveling, going to movies and spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include: her husband, Paul Ronan of the home; two daughters, Kari (Barnett) Peterson and her husband, Chad of Glyndon, MN and Lisa (Barnett) Carrillo and her husband, Jared of Liberty, MO; one son, Jay Barnett of Kearney, MO; 10 grandchildren, Cole, Justin, Cade, Parker, Owen, Addison, Cooper, Chase, Lauren and Katie; Bo, her dog; and several close friends.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts and prayers, calls, cards and visits during Connie’s illness. A special thank you to the oncology doctors and nurses that took great care of her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Humphreys Cemetery, which can be mailed to: Mike Williams, 31292 Hwy DD, Browning, MO 64630.
