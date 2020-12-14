On Friday, December 11, 2020, Conrad Smith, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole; parents, Paul and Leora Smith; and brother, Craig.
He is survived by sister, Linda; his four children, Stephanie Smith, Jennifer (Michael) Short, Brian (Molly) Smith and Kyle (Jen) Smith; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Conrad was born in Stafford, Kansas on November 4, 1934. In high school, Conrad was president of his Junior class, was co-captain of the Football Team and a Letterman in Basketball and Track. He also enjoyed singing in the Glee Club and playing his trombone in Concert and Marching band.
He attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1957. In college, Conrad was Vice President and Rush Chairman of Alpha Kappa Lambda Fraternity and President of Young Democrats Organization. In 1958, Conrad enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard and later served in the United States Air Force Reserves, 442 Combat Support Squadron at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base. He was promoted to the rank of Major before retiring in 1994.
On August 30, 1958, Conrad married Carole Bird (Stafford, KS). They moved to Liberty, MO in 1964, where they lived and worked and raised their four children. Conrad and Carole attended the Liberty Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Liberty United Methodist.
Conrad was a successful Vice President and Supervisor at Blue Ridge Bank and Trust, American Bank (Mercantile) of Kansas City and United Missouri Bank of Kansas City. He proudly served his community as the President of the Raytown Area Chamber of Commerce, Raytown Rotary Club and President of the Liberty Jaycees.
Conrad passed away peacefully at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City, Mo. A memorial service will be planned for when family and friends can once again gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to: McCrite at Briarcliff, care of Nicole Walter/Alzheimer’s patients, 1301 NW Tullison Road, Kansas City, MO 64116 (816) 888-7930.
