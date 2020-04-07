Cora Pauline Rodick was born on March 11, 1956, in KC, Mo., and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, surrounded by family in Liberty, due to complications from Covid-19. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Junior Bell of Liberty, and survived by her mother, Virginia Bell; her sister Connie Yazell and husband Dale; her husband Bradley Neil Rodick; her daughter Alma Rodick and husband Tyler, Son Joe Rodick and wife Ashlee, and Jason Rodick and wife Alyssa; seven grandchildren, and two nieces Christy and Cindy.
A celebration of life service for Cora is being planned for mid-summer.
