Cordie Mae Kingery passed away on May 25, 2023 around 4 a.m. at North Care Hospice House at the age of 91.
Cordie was born in Kearney, MO on September 12th, 1931, to Ray and Josie Thompson.
Cordie Mae Kingery passed away on May 25, 2023 around 4 a.m. at North Care Hospice House at the age of 91.
Cordie was born in Kearney, MO on September 12th, 1931, to Ray and Josie Thompson.
The family moved to Liberty in 1939, where she attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Liberty High School in 1949. She enjoyed many family vacations to southern Missouri around HA- HA Tonka. After high school, she worked for Bell and Hess in North Kansas City for a short period of time. In 1955, she met Pete Kingery of Kearney. After a short romance, they traveled to Greenville, Mississippi, where they were married by the Rev. D. T. Young on October 21st, 1955.
Cordie was an avid reader, which she passed on to her children. A perfect day for her was a good book and a cup of hot tea on the screened porch. She also enjoyed painting and gardening. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and hardly missed watching a game. She and Pete also enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home. They spent many winters in Arizona with her sister Wanda.
She is preceded by her parents, Ray and Josie Thompson; her sister, Wanda Davidson; and husband, Pete Kingery.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Carol Kingery of Liberty; daughter, Lora Jo Kingery of Excelsior Springs; and longtime friends Patty and Larry Kuhlman of Kearney and Darrell and Donna Gwaltney of Nashville, TN.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Country Home for the care they showed mom while she lived there. Also, many thanks to Nurse Susan at North Kansas City Hospital for her compassion and tender care and to Nurse Brandy of North Care Hospice House for her tender care of Mom in her last hours.
Services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO. Visitation will be at noon with the service following at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Second Baptist Church Children's Ministry Fund in Liberty, MO.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.