D’Lorah Jean McCarty (Crockett), 71, of Liberty, Missouri passed away suddenly on May 22, 2023.
D’Lorah was born on September 23, 1951 to Bonnie and Harold Crockett in Independence, Missouri. She attended college at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. She was a homemaker and substitute teacher for the Kearney School District, working in the junior high and high school. She was well known for her question to her students of “Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?” Any time her students saw D’Lorah, they would ask that of her, even after they had graduated and she had retired in 2020.
D’Lorah married Doug McCarty, on May 25, 1975. They were married just shy of 48 years. Together they had three wonderful sons, Raymond, Edward, and Michael.
D’Lorah loved teaching, and enjoyed puzzles and gardening. Her favorite flower was pansies, and in addition to her garden full of beautiful plants, she had a little rock garden that she enjoyed and beautified.
D’Lorah will be dearly missed by her entire family. She was a mother, a grandmother, a wife, and Doug’s best friend.
D’Lorah was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Harold.
D’Lorah is survived by her husband, Doug; her sons, Raymond, Edward (Melissa), and Michael (Rebecca); her granddaughters, Katelynn and Kelsey; and many other friends, family members, and students.
To leave condolences or fond memories of D’Lorah, please visit ChurchArcherPasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.