D’Lorah Jean McCarty (Crockett), 71, of Liberty, Missouri passed away suddenly on May 22, 2023.

D’Lorah was born on September 23, 1951 to Bonnie and Harold Crockett in Independence, Missouri. She attended college at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. She was a homemaker and substitute teacher for the Kearney School District, working in the junior high and high school. She was well known for her question to her students of “Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?” Any time her students saw D’Lorah, they would ask that of her, even after they had graduated and she had retired in 2020.

