Dale Eugene Loving, 79, of Liberty, MO, went home to be with his Lord on April 18, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House, surrounded by family.

Dale was born February 10, 1944, in Ritchey, MO, one of seven children of Alvie and Rosanna (Harris) Loving. His parents and five siblings preceded him in death. Dale was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Oxendine on September 19, 1960, in Neosho, MO, and they are blessed with two sons, Larry Sr. and James Richard.

