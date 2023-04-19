Dale Eugene Loving, 79, of Liberty, MO, went home to be with his Lord on April 18, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House, surrounded by family.
Dale was born February 10, 1944, in Ritchey, MO, one of seven children of Alvie and Rosanna (Harris) Loving. His parents and five siblings preceded him in death. Dale was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Oxendine on September 19, 1960, in Neosho, MO, and they are blessed with two sons, Larry Sr. and James Richard.
Dale worked 34 years as a truck driver in the industrial fuel and gas industry, retiring in 2009 from Praxair, Inc. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Randolph.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara; sons, Larry E. Loving Sr. (Sandra) and James “Richard” Loving (Cheryl); grandchildren, Shawn Mallory (Jennifer), Brad Brown (Lindsey), Larry Loving II, Brandon Biddle (Amanda), Amanda Loving and Aaron Biddle (Becky); and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Starlene Martin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at noon, followed by a service celebrating Dale’s life at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
