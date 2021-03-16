Dale W. Fuller, age 89 of Holt, MO passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021
Memorial contributions: Good Shepherd Hospice in care of the funeral home. Funeral services: 11 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, Holt Baptist Church, Holt, MO. Visitation: one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, MO. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, MO. (816) 740-4658. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
