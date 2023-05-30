Dan Charles Golden of Kearney, Missouri died May 20th, 2023. He was born on March 6th, 1932, the seventh child of John and Irene (Jones) Golden in Danville, Illinois.

In the fall of 1950, Coach Norris Patterson, who had been Dan’s football coach at the Danville High School, recruited Bobby Nield, Dave Plymire, Laural Hobick and Dan Golden to play football for him at William Jewell College.

