Dan Charles Golden of Kearney, Missouri died May 20th, 2023. He was born on March 6th, 1932, the seventh child of John and Irene (Jones) Golden in Danville, Illinois.
In the fall of 1950, Coach Norris Patterson, who had been Dan’s football coach at the Danville High School, recruited Bobby Nield, Dave Plymire, Laural Hobick and Dan Golden to play football for him at William Jewell College.
As a college football player, Dan was all-conference, first-team defense line during his junior & senior years. In 1953, he was tri-captain with Laural Hobick & Bobby Nield. Dan was very proud that WJC had a 4-year team record of 35-6-1.
In 1950, he volunteered to be the coach and captain for the wrestling team at WJC.
In 1954, Dan graduated from WJC with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education. A master's degree in Secondary Education was received from Indiana State University in 1960.
His career was spent as a coach, classroom teacher, counselor and principal in the states of Missouri, Illinois and California.
On April 10, 1954, he and Ann Jackson were married at the Methodist Church on Franklin St. in Liberty, Mo. Ann, his partner of 69 years, survives of the home. They proudly raised 5 children: Carl, John, Jane, Ann Elise and Anita. They also cherished 8 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
In 1964, Dan was confirmed by the RT. Reverend Robert Rusack of the Los Angeles Diocese of the Episcopal Church.
Dan was predeceased by his daughter, Jane Golden; his parents, John and Irene Golden; parents-in-law, Carl and Helen Dever Jackson; grandson, John Foster Golden (Carl); and Camryn Jane Golden (John).
Friends may call from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 208 S. Jefferson, Kearney, Mo. Graveside services will be private. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to the Kearney Fire Dept.
