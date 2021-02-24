Dan Loy Hoagland, 76, of Casa Grande Az., died Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.
Born on Aug 23, 1944, in Nampa, Idaho, to Graydon Orla and Dorothy (Allen) Hoagland, Dan was a graduate of Plattsburg High School class of 1962. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 23 years. Dan also worked for the United States Dept. of Revenue for 20 years. Dan’s famous claim was that he was a “genuine a#$!*&%, made in the U.S.A.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Carey; and two brothers, Ray Hoagland and Garry Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Hoagland, of the home; son, James (Trisha) Hoagland of Apache Junction, AZ; daughter, Dawn Hadjian of Florence AZ.; stepson, David Provins of Ipswich, England; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Healing farewell service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Bailey Cox Funeral Home Plattsburg. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family ask that everyone that attends the visitation or service to please wear a mask.
Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com.
