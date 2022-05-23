Daniel F. Ramsey
( March 03, 1938 - May 10, 2022 )
It is with great sadness we announce that Daniel Ramsey of Holt, MO, age 84, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
He was born on March 3, 1938. He grew up in the Panama Canal, graduating from Cristobal High School. Dan sought college education and obtained many degrees in Engineering. He proudly served in the Air Force of the United States from 1957-1961. He was a faithful employee of Reynolds Aluminum for decades. He retired from Reynolds and continued to work at various construction companies doing what he loved: driving heavy equipment. After his second retirement, he was the first to be in the vehicle headed to the dog show, near or far, with his daughters and wife and their beloved dogs. He had a love of woodworking, photography, fishing and being around water.
Dan was dearly loved by his wife of 51+ years, Peggy; daughters-Mary (Tom), and Diane; grandchildren-Kaitlyn and Aidan; siblings-Dee and Steve (Sonya); numerous nephews and nieces, close friend-Dianne Franck; many loyal and caring friends; his beloved pet, Autumn, and many other dogs.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Dorothea Ramsey; and siblings, Jim and Nancy (Roland).
A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, June 2, at Val Travers residence (MN) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and a local Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 4, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs, MO, from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., with burial service at 1 p.m. The family requests that those friends and family who attend the service for Dan to please dress casually.
There will be a private spreading of his ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation for the Schipperke breed or K9sforwarriors.org.
Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, MO.
