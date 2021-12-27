Daniel Patrick Habiger, 45, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away December 22, 2021 at his home.
The Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. December 30 followed by visitation from 10-11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, Mo. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, also at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dan was born in Shawnee, Kansas. He was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. He graduated from Chillicothe, Mo. high school. He played football and was a member of the state champion team. Dan was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a degree in Hospitality Management and a minor in Spanish. He worked for the Brinker Restaurant Corporation and later began his journey to become a McDonald's Franchisee and Owner/Operator.
Debilitating injuries caused him to retire from his career. Before his injuries he loved riding his Harley and enjoyed being with his extended family.
Dan is survived by his mother, Cathie Coxon Habiger, and his father, Al Habiger; his brother, Chris Habiger (Karri); his sister, Heather Merrell (Darian); aunts and uncles, John Coxon (Lynn), Janie Wahrenbrock (Gary, deceased), Daisy Coxon (Chuck, deceased), Liz Tattershall (Don), and Richard Habiger (Marti, deceased). Dan loved his nieces and nephews, Selena Andrade, Amber Andrade, Ella Habiger, Ruby Habiger, Audrey Habiger and Nickolas Davis. He will be greatly missed by his cousins, Chris Coxon (Verna), Sean Coxon (Katiria), Cindy Hook (Derek), Shelby Coxon, Lori Doran (Jim), Sherry Fisher (Kelvin), Brian Habiger (Lisa), Kathleen Jakobsen, Christy Mayer (Joe), Tim Habiger, Monica Ehlers (Greg), Angela Tattershall, Mark Tattershall, David Tattershall (Beth), Todd Wahrenbrock (Robin), Ryan Wahrenbrock (Jillian), Michael Coxon (Mary) and Robbie Coxon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus at St. James or Inasmuch Ministry.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
