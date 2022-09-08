Daniel Robert Flexer, 81, a longtime resident of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022 at Liberty Hospital with family at his side.

A native of Pennsylvania, Danny was born April 8, 1941, one of two children of Lawrence Robert and Hilda Elizabeth (Girard) Flexer. He had an older sister, Nancy Kay. He grew up in Pennsylvania and following high school graduation, served in the US Air Force. Danny was united in marriage to Delores Kay Hiatt on October 31, 1963, in Louisiana. They were blessed with two children, Kimberly and Walter.

