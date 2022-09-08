Daniel Robert Flexer, 81, a longtime resident of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022 at Liberty Hospital with family at his side.
A native of Pennsylvania, Danny was born April 8, 1941, one of two children of Lawrence Robert and Hilda Elizabeth (Girard) Flexer. He had an older sister, Nancy Kay. He grew up in Pennsylvania and following high school graduation, served in the US Air Force. Danny was united in marriage to Delores Kay Hiatt on October 31, 1963, in Louisiana. They were blessed with two children, Kimberly and Walter.
Danny's career with Bayer Chemical spanned 37 years, retiring as a Head Formulation Foreman. He was blessed with a servant's heart, and especially enjoyed countless hours volunteering for the Kearney Family Foundation. He was adventurous and loved anything outdoors. He was a bird hunter and had a passion for boating and fishing, most days spent on Smithville Lake. Danny loved to work in his yard and was very proud of the waterfall and coy pond he built. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Liberty.
Along with his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Delores "Dorie" Flexer. Survivors include his children and spouses, Kim Thorne (Steve) and Walter Flexer (Holly); grandchildren, Nathan Thorne (Tessa), Tyler Thorne (Sarah), Baylee Thorne and Jack Thorne; a great granddaughter, Oaklyn Jane Thorne; as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1130 North Clayview Drive, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Cameron, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Family Foundation, P.O. Box 391, Kearney, MO 64060 or to The Fulfillment House, 103 South Jefferson Street, Kearney, MO 64060.
