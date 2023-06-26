On June 22, 2023, the Lord called another angel home: Dan Shaw. Dan was born January 22, 1942, at the Maryville hospital in Maryville, Mo.
Dan graduated from Westboro High School in 1960. On August 26, 1959, he married the love of his life, Millie Stearns. They had a wonderful life and raised two children.
Dan worked 35 years for Kansas City Power and Light before retiring in 2001. After retiring, he loved traveling with Millie in their fifth wheel. Those adventures took them to Branson every year to relax, visit and enjoy time with family and friends.
He was known to be a prankster and you never knew when or if you were going to be his next victim. He was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Matney (Richard); granddaughter, Jesse; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Millie; his son, Troy; his parents, Troy and Elna Shaw; and sister, Donna Logan.
Visitation will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, Mo.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Kearney First Baptist Church in Kearney, Mo. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Westboro, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kearney First Baptist Church or your favorite animal shelter.
Arrangements in care of Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.
