Daphne Irene (Hellyer) Walker age 83 passed away on Nov. 6 surrounded by her family in the home of one of her children. She was born in Oxford, England on Oct. 3, 1937 to Mr. Percival Charles (Sam) and Irene (Baker) Hellyer. Daphne and her husband Phillip J. Walker were the first couple to be married in St. Leonard's Catholic Church, Eynsham, England. They and their children traveled extensively as a USAF family and visited Daphne's family home in England as often as possible.
Daphne was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Patricia Tanner and Judy Woodward, her brother Clive A. Hellyer and her daughter Michelle I. Walker.
Daphne is survived by her husband of 66 years Phillip J. Walker of Kearney, MO; her daughter Diane Moors of Holt, MO; her son Richard Walker of Kearney, MO; her daughter Laura Steward and son-in-law Chad Steward of Missouri City, Texas, her grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Joel, Spencer, Foster, and Whitaker, great-grandchildren Rachel and Katy and numerous nephews and nieces.
Daphne was a member of the Kearney Lions Club. She was a devoted wife, adored mother and grandmother, consummate hostess and talented artist. She enjoyed travel, opera, art, flower arranging, painting, singing, entertaining and spoiling her grandchildren who knew her as "Ama."
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Phillip and Daphne's nephew Father Patrick Keys for administering Last Rights via Portal and saying a special Mass for Daphne's soul. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org/donate
