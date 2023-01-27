Darline Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital.
Darline was born on June 4, 1927, in Lebanon, the daughter of LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. She was first united in marriage to Earl Carroll of Lebanon on January 26, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1988. She was then united in marriage to Robert Shaffer of Liberty on January 16, 1990; he preceded her in death on November 17, 2020.
Survivors include: two daughters, Rita Louise (Ronnie) Deckard of Springfield and Cheri Lynn (Scott) Clark of Orrick; stepdaughter, Terry Lynn (Kenneth) Evans of Kearney; stepson, Mitch (Serena) Shaffer of Tallahassee, FL; seven grandchildren: Risa (David) Owrey, Cari (Brandon) Wegge, Christopher (Jennifer) Clark, Matthew (Elizabeth) Shaffer, Seth (Ashley) Shaffer, Ben Evans, and Kyle Evans; 10 great-grandchildren: Martin Owrey, Madison Owrey, Avery Clark, Ryder Clark, Clark Wegge, Sloane Wegge, Hudson Shaffer, Stella Shaffer, Marley Shaffer, and Clara Shaffer; two sisters-in-law, Helen Lupo and Betty Lewis; and niece, Debbie Sears also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and three brothers, James, William, and Robert Lewis.
Darline was reared and educated first in Lebanon, then in Kansas City. She was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. She was of the Christian faith. Darline held various jobs over the years as secretary, bookkeeper, business owner, seamstress, schoolteacher, and candy stripe nurse. She was active in many clubs and organizations. Darline was an avid bowler and won many awards in the leagues she bowled in. She loved traveling, was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch of the family. Darline enjoyed watching the Royals and Chiefs play. She was a strong and determined, young-at-heart 95-year-old, who enjoyed a good glass of wine.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St., P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in North Lawn Cemetery, in Salem, MO. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Please remember to share your memories of Darline with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.