Darrell Bashford - age 89 of Plattsburg, MO and formerly of Holt, MO passed away Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Oakridge of Plattsburg.
Darrell was born on July 20th, 1931 the son of Ancel and Juanita (Rader) Bashford in Green City, MO. He grew up in Altamont, MO and attended Altamont and Gallatin Schools. Darrell served in the United States Army in Austria following World War II. On April 13, 1956 he was united in marriage to Isla Jean Gurney in Hamilton, MO. They settled on a farm near Holt where they lived until moving to Oakridge of Plattsburg. Darrell worked several jobs and many at the same time to provide for his family. He worked at Armour Packing and later was a truck driver, hauling oversized tires. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he delivered mail from one post to the next. Darrell had a meager beginning and was proud he was able to accumulate several properties in Holt and Kearney that he repaired and rented out. He earned the nickname of “Boots Bashford” in the Holt area. Darrell never met a stranger. He was likable and enjoyed having conversation. Darrell liked to be the center of attention and he had a good sense of humor. He was always wearing a grin, was quick witted and had a knack for telling funny stories. Darrell also enjoyed country western music, being on the farm and visiting the Hilltop in Holt, Mo. He also enjoyed going to auctions and getting a great deal. He was very social and spent as much time as possible with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Venna-Mae Bashford; infant son, Darrell Dean Bashford; son, Roger Wayne Bashford; brother, Roger Bashford; brother, Milton Bashford; sister-in-law; Wanda Bashford, daughter-in-law, Mary Bashford. Survivors include: wife, Isla of Plattsburg; son, Robert Bashford of Holt; granddaughter, Tiffany (David) Francis of Kansas City; grandson, Brandon Bashford of Holt; great-grandson, Tyler Bodnar; great-granddaughter, Jenna Bodnar; nieces, Pam and Lori. Cousins and other extended family also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Centenary Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial: Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin, MO Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
