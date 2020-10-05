Darrell Ray Holt, 37, of Excelsior Springs, Mo. passed away Sept. 23, 2020 in Macon, Mississippi on his way home from helping restore power in Alabama. Beloved husband, dad, brother and friend. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Survived are his wife Christie Holt, daughter Loretta James, dog Teddy Bear, sister Toni Sinclair and family.
Memorial service is being held at United Christian & Presbyterian Church, 305 E 4th St, Lawson, Mo. 64062 from 1 p.m. to 3:30pm. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers there is a gofundme page setup to help his wife and daughter.
He has been with R & M Poleline Construction for 13 years as well as a volunteer fireman for 10 years with the Wood Heights Fire Department.
He is truly loved and missed dearly by many.
