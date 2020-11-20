Daryl Bernard Gildenhuys
Jun 20, 1976 to Sept. 9, 2020
Daryl Bernard Gildenhuys, 44, Liberty, MO passed away suddenly Sept. 9, 2020 at his parents’ (Annamarie and Jeri Monger) home in Plattsburg, MO. Daryl was born June 20, 1976 in Cape Town, South Africa, the son of William Henry Bernard (Bernie) Gildenhuys and Annamarie Elizabeth (VanWyk) Monger. He was united in marriage to Brandi Ann (Crooks) Holsted Sept. 30, 2000 (divorced in 2008). The two had a precious little boy, Devyn Bernard Gildenhuys, on Oct. 12, 2006, who survives with his mother.
Daryl was raised in South Africa until he was 14 where he and his mother decided to move to the USA and call it their home. Daryl was a wonderful man and father. He loved being outdoors having bonfires, a nice braai (BBQ) and going to the sand dunes riding his quad. Daryl enjoyed hanging out with his friends and his family. Daryl was a Pittsburg Steelers fan. Daryl was quite the comedian and liked to often repeat quotes from the many movies he liked to watch. He and Devyn spent a lot of time together enjoying these movies.
Daryl was always willing to help others out. He had a heart of gold. Daryl will be deeply missed but not forgotten. His memories will carry on in our hearts.
