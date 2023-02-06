David Carl Winslow, 86, of Liberty, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023. Services will be held Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO, with Father Mike Roach officiating. Family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Park Lawn Funeral Home in Liberty.

David is survived by his brothers, Leon Winslow (Carol) and Charles Winslow (June); and his sister, Diana Jakum (Jake). He is survived by daughters, Yvonne Bishop (William) of Liberty and Laura Mize (Jeff) of Excelsior Springs; as well as six grandchildren, Tyler Winslow (Erin), Amanda Pettis, William Bishop III, Hollyann Bishop, Elijah Mize (Hope) and Melissa Barrera (Oscar); as well as 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

