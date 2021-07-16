David E. Tucker, 97, of Lexington, died Thursday, July 13, 2021 at Mayfair Manor.
Son of the late Nova William and Georgia May Cuthbertson Tucker. David was a computer salesman for I.B.M. and Greyhound Computing, had an undergraduate degree from Washington University, and a MBA from Harvard University. He served in the Army in WWII. He was a member of Kappa Alpha, Alpha Delta Chapter Fraternity, and past member of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Tucker of Lexington; son, Tim Tucker of Fort Worth, TX; a daughter, Christina (Charles) Stolper of Austin, TX; brother, John Tucker of Santa Fe, NM; four grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Burke Tucker; son, David Burke Tucker; brother, Paul Tucker; and daughter-in-law, Lori Witt Tucker. A family graveside service will be held in late August in Liberty, MO. Contributions are suggested to Cuthbertson Scholarship Fund, William Jewell College, 500 West College Street, Liberty, MO 64068 or American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.